UPPSC PCS 2024 result for prelims exam announced, 15,066 candidates qualified for mains- direct link here UPPSC PCS 2024 results for prelim exam have been announced. The candidates can download their results from the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC PCS Prelims 2024 results: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the results of the Provincial Civil Services (PCS) Preliminary Examination 2024. Candidates who appeared in the UPPSC PCS Prelims 2024 exam can download their results from the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

According to the results, a total of 576,154 candidates qualified for the exam. Among them, 24311 candidates participated in the first session, while 241,359 candidates appeared for the second session. Overall, a total of 15,066 candidates qualified for the mains exam. Those who took part in the UPPSC PCS 2024 prelims exam can download their results by visiting the official website. Candidates can follow the steps outlined below to access their scorecards.

How to download UPPSC PCS 2024 result?

Visit the official website of UPPSC, uppsc.up.nic.in.

Navigate to the UPPSC PCS 2024 result link

It will redirect you to the UPPSC PCS 2024 result login window.

Enter your registration number, and other details.

UPPSC PCS result 2024 will appear on screen

Download and save UPPSC PCS result 2024 for future reference.

UPPSC PCS Result 2025 direct download link

UPPSC PCS Result and Merit List PDF 2025 direct download link

What's next?

All those who have been selected in the UPPSC PCS 2024 prelims exam are eligible to appear in the mains exam. The commission will announce the UPPSC PCS 2024 mains exam date in due course of time. Candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 947 vacancies across various departments. Candidates will be selected based on their overall performance in the preliminary exams, main exams, and interviews. Those who pass the preliminary exam will be invited to take the main exam, and those who qualify in the main exam will be called for the interview session. Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for details on the exam pattern, instructions, and other relevant information.