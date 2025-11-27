UPPSC LT Grade Assistant Teacher admit card 2025 out at uppsc.up.nic.in; how to download UPPSC LT Grade Assistant Teacher admit card 2025: UPPSC LT Grade Assistant Teacher recruitment exam is scheduled to be held on December 6 and 7. Know how to download hall ticket on the official website- uppsc.up.nic.in.

New Delhi:

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for the LT Grade (Assistant Teacher) recruitment exam 2025. The candidates who will appear for UPPSC LT Grade Assistant Teacher recruitment exam can check and download the hall ticket on the official website- uppsc.up.nic.in. UPPSC LT Grade Assistant Teacher recruitment exam is scheduled to be held on December 6 and 7, 2025. The written exam for Mathematics, Hindi, Science and Sanskrit paper will be held on December 6, while Maths and Hindi is scheduled to be conducted on December 7.

The candidates can check and download the UPPSC LT Grade Assistant Teacher admit card 2025 on the official website- uppsc.up.nic.in. To download UPPSC LT Grade Assistant Teacher hall ticket, candidates need to visit the official website- uppsc.up.nic.in and click on admit card link. Enter login credentials- Candidate's OTR number, date of birth. UPPSC LT Grade Assistant Teacher hall ticket 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download, save UPPSC LT Grade Assistant Teacher hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

UPPSC LT Grade Assistant Teacher hall ticket 2025: How to download at uppsc.up.nic.in

Visit the official website- uppsc.up.nic.in

Click on UPPSC LT Grade Assistant Teacher hall ticket 2025 PDF link

Use candidate's OTR number, date of birth as the required login credentials

UPPSC LT Grade Assistant Teacher admit card will be available for download

Save UPPSC LT Grade Assistant Teacher hall ticket PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

UPPSC LT Grade Assistant Teacher admit card will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details. The recruitment drive is being held to fill 7,466 Assistant Teacher vacancies. For details on UPPSC LT Grade Assistant Teacher recruitment exam, please visit the official website- uppsc.up.nic.in.