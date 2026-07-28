UP TGT result 2026 OUT at upessc.net; how to check subject-wise result

Lucknow:

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has announced the result for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) exam for advertisement number 01/2022. The candidates who had appeared in the UP TGT exam can check the result on the official website - upessc.net.

UP TGT result has been announced for the following subjects - Home Science, Social Science, Mathematics, Arts, Biology, Science, Hindi, Sanskrit, Agriculture, Physical Education, Commerce, Urdu, Music (Instrumental and Vocal).

How to check UP TGT result 2026 subject-wise

The candidates can follow these steps to check UP TGT result 2026 on the official website - upessc.net. To check UP TGT result 2026, candidates need to visit the official website - upessc.net and click on subject-wise TGT result link. UP TGT result subject-wise will appear on the screen for download. Save UP TGT subject-wise result PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - upessc.net

Click on subject-wise TGT result link

UP TGT result subject-wise will appear on the screen for download

Save UP TGT subject-wise result PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to check UP TGT subject-wise cut off list

Here are the steps to follow to check UP TGT subject-wise cut off pdf list. To check UP TGT subject-wise cut off pdf list, candidates need to visit the official website - upessc.net and click on UP TGT subject-wise cut off list link. UP TGT subject-wise cut off list PDF will be available for download on the screen, save UP TGT subject-wise cut off pdf list and take a hard copy out of it.

Visit the official website - upessc.net

Click on UP TGT subject-wise cut off pdf list link

UP TGT subject-wise cut off list pdf will be available for download on the screen

Save UP TGT subject-wise cut off pdf list and take a print out.

When will UPTET result 2026 be out?

UPTET result 2026 is likely to be announced in August, the candidates can check and download UPTET scorecard PDF on the official website - upessc.up.gov.in. UPTET was held from July 2 to 4.

For details on UP TGT result 2026, please visit the official website - upessc.net.

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