  UP Technical Education Exam 2023: Application begins at uppsc.up.nic.in, Check eligibility, how to apply

UP Technical Education Exam 2023: Application begins at uppsc.up.nic.in, Check eligibility, how to apply

UP Technical Education Recruitment Exam 2023 Application begins at uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates who are seeking to appear in the government recruitment exam can register themselves online by following the procedure given in the article. Check eligibility, how to apply, application fee and others.

December 21, 2023
UP Technical Education Exam 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has started the online application process for recruitment to various posts through the Uttar Pradesh Technical Education (Teaching/Training) Examination 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online through uppsc.up.nic.in. The online applications will remain open till January 18. The candidates can also remit the application fee by January 18.

Important dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: December 12
  • Last date for submission of online application: January 1
  • Last date for remitting the application fee: January 18
  • Last date for making corrections to online application: January 22

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: 

The candidates holding Bachelor's Degree / BE / B.Tech Degree from a recognized university are eligible to apply for the said exam. 

Age Limit - 21 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidate will be made based on total marks obtained by the candidates in the written exam and interview. 

Official Notification

Apply Online

Application Fee

  • General/OBC/EWS: 225/-
  • SC/ST: 105/-
  • PH Candidates: 25/-
  • Pay the Examination Fee Through a Debit Card, Credit Card, or Net Banking or Pay Offline Through E Challan

