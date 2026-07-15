UP Police SI final result 2026 OUT at uppbpb.gov.in; 4543 candidates successful for recruitment

Lucknow:

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has declared the Sub Inspector (SI) final exam result 2026. The candidates can check the SI final exam merit list PDF on the official website - uppbpb.gov.in. A total of 4,543 candidates became successful for recruitment to the post of sub inspector (SI).

How to download UP Police SI topper list PDF at uppbpb.gov.in

The candidates can check and download UP Police SI final merit list PDF on the official website - uppbpb.gov.in. To download UP Police SI final topper list PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - uppbpb.gov.in and click on UP Police SI final merit list PDF. UP Police SI final merit list PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save UP Police SI final merit list PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - uppbpb.gov.in

Click on UP Police SI final merit list PDF link

UP Police SI final merit list PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save UP Police SI final merit list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

UP Police SI cut off marks 2026

UP Police SI cut off marks 2026 is available for download on the official website - uppbpb.gov.in. To download UPPRPB Police SI cut off marks PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - uppbpb.gov.in and click on UP Police SI cut off marks PDF link. UP Police SI cut off marks 2026 PDF will be available for download on the screen, save UP Police SI cut off marks 2026 PDF and take a print out.

Category Cut off marks General (UR) 369.878 OBC 364.56 EWS 364.41 SC 350.91 ST 334.65

Visit the official website - uppbpb.gov.in

Click on UP Police SI cut off marks PDF link

UP Police SI cut off marks 2026 PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save UP Police SI cut off marks 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

The recruitment exam is being held for 4,543 Sub-Inspector positions, these include Sub-Inspector Civil Police, Platoon Commander PAC/Sub-Inspector Armed Police, Platoon Commander/Sub-Inspector Special Security Force, and Female Sub-Inspector Civil Police (PC).

Here are the vacancy details - Sub-Inspector Civil Police - 1242 posts, Platoon Commander PAC/Sub-Inspector Armed Police - 135 posts, Platoon Commander/Sub-Inspector, Special Security Force - 60 posts, Female Sub-Inspector Civil Police (PC) - 106 posts.

For details on UP Police SI final result 2026, please visit the official website - uppbpb.gov.in.

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