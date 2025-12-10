UP Police SI, ASI Result 2025 OUT at uppbpb.gov.in; how to download scorecard PDF UP Police SI, ASI Result 2025: The candidates who had appeared for the UP Police SI, ASI exam 2025 can check the result on the official website- uppbpb.gov.in. Know how to download UP Police SI, ASI scorecard and merit list PDF.

New Delhi:

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has announced the results for the Sub Inspector (Confidential), Assistant Sub Inspector (Clerk), and Assistant Sub Inspector (Accounts) recruitment examination 2025. The candidates who had appeared for the UP Police SI, ASI exam 2025 can check the result on the official website- uppbpb.gov.in. The UP Police SI, ASI exam was held on November 2, 2025.

The candidates can follow these steps to check and download UP Police SI, ASI scorecard 2025 PDF. To download UP Police SI, ASI scorecard 2025 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- uppbpb.gov.in and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. UP Police SI, ASI recruitment exam scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save UP Police SI, ASI scorecard PDF and take a print out.

UP Police SI, ASI scorecard 2025 PDF: How to download at uppbpb.gov.in

Visit the official website- uppbpb.gov.in

Click on UP Police SI, ASI scorecard 2025 PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the login credentials

UP Police SI, ASI scorecard 2025 PDF will be available for download

Save UP Police SI, ASI scorecard 2025 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download UPPRPB SI, ASI merit list 2025 PDF

The candidates can follow these steps to download UP Police SI, ASI merit list PDF on the official website- uppbpb.gov.in. Here are the steps to follow to download UP Police SI, ASI toppers list PDF-

Visit the official website- uppbpb.gov.in

Click on UP Police SI, ASI merit list pdf link

UPPRPB SI, ASI merit list 2025 PDF will be available for download

Save UP Police SI, ASI merit list pdf and take a hard copy out of it.

The UP Police SI, ASI recruitment drive is being held to fill a total of 921 posts within the state police force. For details on UP Police SI, ASI exam 2025, please visit the official website- uppbpb.gov.in.