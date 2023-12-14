UP Police Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 546 Civil Police and Constable Posts at uppbpb.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UP Police Recruitment 2023 online application begins

UP Police Recruitment 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has started the online application process for recruitment to the various posts of Civil Police and Constable. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online at the official website, uppbpb.gov.in. A total of 546 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment drive out of which, 350 are reserved for male candidates and 196 are for female candidates.

Vacancy Details

Sport Name Male Female Water Sports 42 Volleyball 18 08 Basketball 17 09 Handball Kabaddi 12 06 Football 19 22 Table Tennis 09 08 Badminton 10 06 Cross Country 12 08 Hockey 20 17 Archery 15 10 Gymnastic 14 10 Lifting Weights 14 07 Bushu 10 06 Judo 10 04 Boxing 10 06 Athletics 45 25 Swimming 13 10 Taekwondo 02 02 Shooting 13 04 Cycling 08 04 Wrestling 20 08 Karate 06 05 Facing 03 03 Kho-Kho 08 08 Total Post 350 196

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Candidate must be class 12th passed from a recognized Board.

Sports Qualification:

Participation in one or more of the following sports events:

National Games

National Championship (Junior / Senior)

Federation Cup National (Junior / Senior)

All India Inter State Championship (Senior)

All India Inter University Tournament

World School Games U-19

National School Sports U-19

All India Police Sports Competition

Age Limit:

18 to 22 years

How to apply

Visit the official website, uppbpb.gov.in

Click on 'Apply Online' link

Fill out the application form

Upload documents, pay an application fee and take a printout of the application form for future reference

Application Fee

The application fee for all candidates is Rs. 400, and it can be paid through SBI Bank.

