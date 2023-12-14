UP Police Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 546 Civil Police and Constable Posts at uppbpb.gov.in

UP Police Recruitment 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has started the online application process for recruitment to the various posts of Civil Police and Constable. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online at the official website, uppbpb.gov.in. A total of 546 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment drive out of which, 350 are reserved for male candidates and 196 are for female candidates.
Vacancy Details
|Sport Name
|Male
|Female
|Water Sports
|42
|Volleyball
|18
|08
|Basketball
|17
|09
|Handball
|Kabaddi
|12
|06
|Football
|19
|22
|Table Tennis
|09
|08
|Badminton
|10
|06
|Cross Country
|12
|08
|Hockey
|20
|17
|Archery
|15
|10
|Gymnastic
|14
|10
|Lifting Weights
|14
|07
|Bushu
|10
|06
|Judo
|10
|04
|Boxing
|10
|06
|Athletics
|45
|25
|Swimming
|13
|10
|Taekwondo
|02
|02
|Shooting
|13
|04
|Cycling
|08
|04
|Wrestling
|20
|08
|Karate
|06
|05
|Facing
|03
|03
|Kho-Kho
|08
|08
|Total Post
|350
|196
Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
Candidate must be class 12th passed from a recognized Board.
Sports Qualification:
Participation in one or more of the following sports events:
National Games
National Championship (Junior / Senior)
Federation Cup National (Junior / Senior)
All India Inter State Championship (Senior)
All India Inter University Tournament
World School Games U-19
National School Sports U-19
All India Police Sports Competition
Age Limit:
18 to 22 years
How to apply
- Visit the official website, uppbpb.gov.in
- Click on 'Apply Online' link
- Fill out the application form
- Upload documents, pay an application fee and take a printout of the application form for future reference
Application Fee
The application fee for all candidates is Rs. 400, and it can be paid through SBI Bank.
