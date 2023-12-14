UP Police Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 546 Civil Police and Constable Posts at uppbpb.gov.in

Thursday, December 14, 2023
     
UP Police Recruitment 2023 online application process has been started at the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB). Candidates who are satisfying the eligibility norms can submit applications at uppbpb.gov.in before the deadline.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal New Delhi Updated on: December 14, 2023 18:33 IST
Image Source : FILE UP Police Recruitment 2023 online application begins

UP Police Recruitment 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has started the online application process for recruitment to the various posts of Civil Police and Constable. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online at the official website, uppbpb.gov.in. A total of 546 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment drive out of which, 350 are reserved for male candidates and 196 are for female candidates.

Vacancy Details

Sport Name Male Female
Water Sports 42  
Volleyball 18 08
Basketball 17 09
Handball    
Kabaddi 12 06
Football 19 22
Table Tennis 09 08
Badminton 10 06
Cross Country 12 08
Hockey 20 17
Archery 15 10
Gymnastic 14 10
Lifting Weights 14 07
Bushu 10 06
Judo 10 04
Boxing 10 06
Athletics 45 25
Swimming 13 10
Taekwondo 02 02
Shooting 13 04
Cycling 08 04
Wrestling 20 08
Karate 06 05
Facing 03 03
Kho-Kho 08 08
Total Post 350 196

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidate must be class 12th passed from a recognized Board.

Sports Qualification:

Participation in one or more of the following sports events:
National Games
National Championship (Junior / Senior)
Federation Cup National (Junior / Senior)
All India Inter State Championship (Senior)
All India Inter University Tournament
World School Games U-19
National School Sports U-19
All India Police Sports Competition

Age Limit:

18 to 22 years

How to apply

  • Visit the official website, uppbpb.gov.in
  • Click on 'Apply Online' link 
  • Fill out the application form 
  • Upload documents, pay an application fee and take a printout of the application form for future reference

Application Fee

The application fee for all candidates is Rs. 400, and it can be paid through SBI Bank.

