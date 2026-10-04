UP Police Home Guard recruitment result 2025 OUT at uppbpb.gov.in; 41,424 candidates selected

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has declared the UP Police Home Guard Final result 2026. A total of 41,424 candidates got selected for UP Police Home Guard posts. The candidates who had appeared for UP Police Home Guard recruitment exam can check the result on the official website - uppbpb.gov.in. The candidates got selected following written exam held on April 25, 26 and 27 and Physical Standard Test (PET/ PST) held from September 15 to 26, 2026.

How to download UP Home Guard final selection result 2025 PDF

The candidates can click on UP Police Home Guard final selection result 2025 PDF on the official website - uppbpb.gov.in. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. Check selection status and district-wise details. Click on submit. Download the UP Police Home Guard final selection result and take a print out.

Visit the official website - uppbpb.gov.in

Click on UP Police Home Guard recruitment final selection result link

Enter login credentials - registration number, date of birth

Check your selection status and district-wise details

Click on submit option

UP Police Home Guard final selection list PDF and take a print out.

UP Home Guard recruitment result 2025 cut off: How to download

The candidates can check the UP Police Home Guard recruitment result 2025 cut off on the official website - uppbpb.gov.in. To download UP Police Home Guard recruitment result 2025 cut off PDF link, candidates need to visit the official portal - uppbpb.gov.in and click on UP Police Home Guard recruitment result 2025 cut off PDF link. UP Police Home Guard recruitment result 2025 cut off PDF will be available for download on the screen, save UP Police Home Guard recruitment result 2025 cut off PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - uppbpb.gov.in

Click on UP Police Home Guard recruitment result 2025 cut off PDF link

UP Police Home Guard recruitment result 2025 cut off PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save UP Police Home Guard recruitment result 2025 cut off PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on UP Police Home Guard recruitment result 2025, please visit the official website - uppbpb.gov.in.

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