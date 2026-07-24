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  3. UP Police Constable result 2026 at uppbpb.gov.in soon; know how to download roll number-wise list

UP Police Constable result 2026 at uppbpb.gov.in soon; know how to download roll number-wise list

Written By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: ,Updated:

The candidates who had appeared for the UP Police Constable recruitment exam can check the result on the official website - uppbpb.gov.in. Know how to download UP Police Constable roll number-wise list PDF.

Check UP Police Constable result 2026 at uppbpb.gov.in.
Check UP Police Constable result 2026 at uppbpb.gov.in. Image Source : PTI File Photo
New Delhi:

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will announce the recruitment exam result for the Police Constable post soon. The candidates who had appeared for the UP Police Constable recruitment exam can check the result on the official website - uppbpb.gov.in. Over 21 lakh candidates appeared for UP Police Constable exam held on June 8, 9 and 10, 2026. 

The candidates who had appeared for the UP Police Constable exam can check the result on the official website - uppbpb.gov.in. To download UP Police Constable scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official portal -  uppbpb.gov.in and click on UP Police Constable scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. UP Police Constable scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save UP Police Constable exam scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

  • Visit the official website - uppbpb.gov.in 
  • Click on UP Police Constable scorecard PDF link 
  • Enter application number, date of birth as the required login credentials 
  • UP Police Constable scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download 
  • Save UP Police Constable scorecard PDF and take a print out of the same. 

UP Police Constable scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, qualifying status, other details. 

How to download UP Police Constable roll number-wise list PDF 

The candidates can check and download UP Police Constable roll number-wise list PDF on the official website - uppbpb.gov.in. To download UP Police Constable roll number-wise list PDF, candidates need to visit uppbpb.gov.in and click on UP Police Constable roll number-wise list PDF. UP Police Constable roll number-wise list PDF will be available for download on the screen, save UP Police Constable roll number-wise list PDF and take a print out. 

  • Visit the official website - uppbpb.gov.in 
  • Click on UP Police Constable roll number-wise list PDF link 
  • UP Police Constable roll number-wise list PDF will be available for download on the screen 
  • Save  UP Police Constable roll number-wise list PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

For details on UP Police Constable result 2026, please visit the official website - uppbpb.gov.in.  

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