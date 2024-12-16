UP Police Constable DV admit card 2024 out- direct link, exam pattern, and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UP Police Constable DV admit card 2024

UP Police Constable DV admit card 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the admit cards for the police constable post. All those who are eligible to appear in the document verification and physical standard test can download admit card through the official website, uppbpb.gov.in.

According to the official schedule, UP Police Constable 2024 physical standard tests of eligible candidates will begin on December 26 in 75 districts of the state. Candidates appearing for these rounds are required to carry the printout of the admit card to the centre. They should make sure to carefully check the details such as exam venue, scheduled date and time of the DV and PST. Candidates are also required to bring original documents along with valid ID proof and admit card to the exam hall.

UP Police Constable DV admit card 2024: How to download?

Visit the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in

Navigate the link to the 'UP Police Constable DV admit card 2024' flashing on the homepage

It will redirect you to the login page

Enter your registration number, date of birth, and other details

UP Police Constable DV admit card 2024 will appear

Download and save UP Police Constable DV admit card 2024 for future reference

Physical Standards for Female Candidates

Physical Efficiency Test (PET): The female candidates will be evaluate based on their physical fitness and endurance. In this round, they will have to run 2.4 km in 14 minutes.

Physical Standard Test (PST): After qualifying for PET, they will have to appear for PST. During this round, Candidates' height, and weight will be measured to ensure they meet the required standards.

Height Standards

UR/OBC/SC - 160 CM

ST - 147 CM

Weight Standards

UR/OBC/SC - 40 KG

ST - 40 KG

Detailed Medical Examination (DME): After qualifying for both rounds, they will have to appear for DME which is a comprehensive health check-up that includes height, weight, chest measurement, eyesight, hearing, and general health. It is an essential part of the final selection process.

Physical Standards for Male Candidates

Physical Standard Test (PST): During this round, the candidates will have to meet the required physical standards, including height, weight and chest measurement.

Height Standards

UR/OBC/SC - 160 CM

ST - 147

Chest Standards

UR/OBC/SC - 79 cm (without expansion); 84 cm (with expansion)

ST - 77 cm (without expansion); 82 cm (with expansion)

Detailed Medical Examination (DME): After qualifying both rounds, the candidates will appear for the Detailed Medical Exam, which is a regular test.