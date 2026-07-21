Union Bank of India SO recruitment notification out for 395 posts; salary up to Rs. 1.5 lakh, apply now

New Delhi:

The Union Bank of India has announced the hiring of Specialist Officers (SO) and General Banking Officers (GBO) as part of the Union Bank Recruitment Project 2026-27. This hiring initiative seeks to fill a total of 395 positions at different levels.

Candidates who meet the necessary criteria and are interested can apply online for the Union Bank SO post 2026 via the bank's official website - unionbankofindia.bank.in. The online registration process will begin on July 21 and stay open until August 10, 2026.

Post-wise vacancies

Manager - 163

senior manager- 153

Chief Manager- 52

Assistant General Manager- 20

Deputy General Manager- 7.

How to apply for Union Bank of India SO recruitment 2026



Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies through the Union Bank official portal starting from July 20, 2026. They will have to fill out the form, upload the required documents, pay the application fee, and submit the application.

Visit the official website of Union Bank of India.- unionbankofindia.bank.in

Click on the Careers link and go to the registration form.

Register using your mobile number and email, and enter your primary details, like name, email ID, and number.

Log in using the registration number and password and fill out the detailed application form.

Upload the required documents and pay the prescribed application fee.

Download a copy of your application form and save it for future reference.

The application portal will close on August 10, 2026. Candidates are advised to complete the application process well before the deadline to prevent any last-minute mistakes.



Pay scale: The selected candidates will receive a salary ranging from 65 thousand to 1.5 lakh per month. The pay scale varies post-wise. In addition to the basic pay, special allowance, dearness allowance and other allowances will be payable as per the rules and regulations of the Bank.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates must be citizens of India

The applicant must be of age between 22 and 50 years old

The candidate must be a graduate in the required discipline from a recognised university.

Selection process

The selection process for the recruitment will comprise three stages:

Online written exam

Personal interview

Final Merit List.

For details on Union Bank of India SO recruitment, please visit the official website - unionbankofindia.bank.in.

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