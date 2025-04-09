UKSSSC Group C Recruitment 2025: Notification out for 416 vacancies, apply online from April 15 UKSSSC Group C Recruitment 2025 Notification has been released by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC). Candidates who are interested in applying for the Group C recruitment exam can submit their application forms by May 15, 2025. Check details here.

UKSSSC Group C Recruitment 2025: The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts of Group C. Eligible candidates can submit their application forms through the official website, sssc.uk.gov.in. The registration window will open on April 15 and conclude on May 15, 2025. The correction window will open between May 18 and May 20.

Vacancy Details

1. Assistant Review Officer: 3 posts

2. Personal Assistant: 3 posts

3. Assistant Superintendent: 5 posts

4. Revenue Sub Inspector (Patwari): 119 posts

5. Revenue Sub Inspector (Lekhpal): 61 posts

6. Village Development Officer: 205 posts

7. Gram Panchayat Development Officer: 16 posts

8. Receptionist: 3 posts

9. Assistant Receptionist: 1 post

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Candidate should be a graduate from a recognized university. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.

Age Limit: The minimum age for applying to the above positions is 21 years. However, the maximum age depends on the post requirement. Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for more details.

How to apply?

Visit the official website of UKSSSC

Navigate the link to the 'UKSSSC Group C Recruitment 2025 online application'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide your credentials to register.

On successful registration, proceed with the application form.

Fill out application form, pay application fee, and submit.

Take a printout of the UKSSSC Group C Recruitment 2025 application form for future reference.

UKSSSC Group C Recruitment 2025: Application Fee