UKPSC Assistant Accountant Admit Card 2023 OUT; Download link here

UKPSC Admit Card 2023: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the Assistant Accountant Admit Card 2023. Candidates who applied for UKPSC Assistant Accountant Recruitment 2022 can download their admit card from the official website of UKPSC at psc.uk.gov.in. Candidates need to log in with their email ID and password or application number and date of birth to download the UKPSC Assistant Accountant Admit Card 2023.

The UKPSC Assistant Accountant recruitment examination is scheduled to be held on May 7, 2023. Uttarakhand PSC is conducting Assistant Accountant recruitment to fill a total of 661 posts in the organisation. Candidates should report at the examination centre with a hard copy of the UKPSC Assistant Accountant Admit Card 2023 and a valid photo ID proof. The exam date, shift timings and exam day guidelines are mentioned on the admit card of the candidates. Aspirants are suggested to adhere to the exam day guidelines.

UKPSC Assistant Accountant admit card 2023: How to download?

Follow the simple steps provided below to download the UKPSC Assistant Accountant admit card 2023.

Visit the official website at psc.uk.gov.in.

Click on the notification link that reads 'UKPSC Assistant Accountant admit card 2023'.

Log in with the required credentials and the UKPSC admit card will appear on the screen.

Verify the details mentioned on the hall ticket pdf and download it.

Take a print of the UKPSC Assistant Accountant admit card for future reference.

Direct Link: UKPSC Assistant Accountant admit card 2023