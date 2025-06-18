UKPSC admit card 2025 released for PCS Subordinate Services Prelims Exam 2025, direct download link here UKPSC PCS Prelims admit card 2025 has been released by the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC). Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their call letters by visiting the official website - psc.uk.gov.in.

The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the admit cards for the Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Exam-2025. Candidates who applied for the UPSC PCS 2025 exam can download their call letters by visiting the official website - psc.uk.gov.in. UKPSC PCS Prelims exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on June 29 for two papers. The first paper will be for General Studies, which will take place between 10 am and 12 pm. The second paper exam will be conducted for the General Aptitude Test from 2 pm to 4 pm.

UKPSC PCS Prelims admit card 2025: How to download?

Visit the official website of UKPSC - ukpsc.gov.in.

Navigate the link to the 'UKPSC PCS Prelims admit card 2025'.

It will redirect you to a login window.

Now, enter your application number and date of birth.

UKPSC PCS Prelims admit card 2025 will appear on screen.

Download and save UKPSC PCS Prelims admit card 2025 for future reference.

Direct link to download UPSC PCS Prelims admit card

This recruitment exam is being held for 123 vacancies at various services under the state government services under the UKPSC PCS (Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Examination). The selection process involves prelims, mains and an interview. Those who qualify in the prelims exam will be called for the mains exam. The finally selected candidates will be called for the interview round.

Candidates appearing for the UKPSC Prelims 2025 exam are advised to download their admit cards and verify all the details mentioned on the admit card. In case of any error, the candidates can reach the exam authority for rectification. Candidates can directly download the UPSC PCS prelims 2025 admit card by clicking on the official website. For more details, visit the official website.

UPSC Prelims 2025 Exam Pattern

The preliminary examination is only a screening test. The exam will consist of two papers: General Studies Paper 1 and General Studies Paper 2 (CSAT). Both papers will be of 200 marks each and will be of 2 hours duration. Paper 2 (CSAT) is qualifying in nature, requiring a minimum of 33% to qualify, while Paper 1 is used for merit ranking. There will be negative marking of 1/3rd of the marks for each incorrect answer in both papers.