Monday, December 18, 2023
     
  UIIC Assistant Recruitment 2023-24: Registration commences at uiic.co.in – Eligibility, salary, how to apply

UIIC Assistant Recruitment 2023-24 online application process has been released by the United India Insurance Company Limited (UIIICL). Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online at uiic.co.in. The registration window will be closed on January 6, 2024. Check eligibility, more

UIIC Assistant Recruitment 2023-24: United India Insurance Company Limited (UIIICL) has started the registration process for recruitment to the post of Assistant. As per the notification, a total of 300 vacancies will be recruited in various states. Candidates should note that the number of vacancies is provisional and may vary according to the actual requirement of the company at the material time.  Interested graduate candidates can submit applications along with the online application fee till January 6, 2024. Candidates can check qualifications, age limit, selection criteria and other details below. 

UIIC Assistant Recruitment 2023-24: Vacancy Details

Assistant - 300 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidate should have a graduation degree from a recognized university and Knowledge of Reading, Writing and Speaking of the Regional language of the State.

Age Limit 

The candidate should have attained the age of 21 years and should not be above the age of 30 years. Candidates born not earlier than October 1, 1993, and not later than September 30, 2002 (both days inclusive) are only eligible to apply.

Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done based on the candidate's performance in the online exam, Regional Language Test and document verification.

How to apply?

  • Visit the officail website, uiic.co,in
  • Click on the notification link that reads, 'UIIC Assistant Recruitment 2023-24 online application'
  • It will redirect you to the online registration window
  • Register yourself and proceed with your application form
  • Fill out the application form carefully
  • Pay application fee
  • Upload required documents
  • Take a printout of the UIIC Assistant Recruitment 2023-24 application form for future reference

Direct link to apply online

Application Fee

  • For All candidates other than SC / ST / PwBD, Permanent Employees of company: Rs.1000/-
  • For SC / ST / Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD), Permanent Employees of COMPANY: Rs.250/-
  • Payment Mode: Through Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets

