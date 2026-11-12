UIIC AO prelims result 2026 OUT at uiic.co.in; 5,806 candidates shortlisted for Mains - details here

The United India Insurance Company Limited (UIIC) has announced the Administrative Officers–Scale I (AO) prelims result 2026. Candidates who had appeared for the UIIC AO prelims exam can check the result on the official website - uiic.co.in and download the roll number-wise list PDF. A total of 5,806 candidates have been shortlisted for the tier-two mains exam scheduled to be held on November 30, 2026.

How to download UIIC AO prelims roll number-wise list PDF at uiic.co.in

The candidates can follow these steps to check the UIIC AO prelims result 2026. To check the UIIC AO prelims result, candidates need to visit the official website - uiic.co.in and click on roll number-wise list PDF link. Once the PDF appears, press Ctrl + F and enter roll number in search field. Now, check your roll number in the shortlisted candidates' list. Download the PDF and take a print out to be used for further reference.

Visit the official website - uiic.co.in

Click on UIIC AO prelims result 2026 link

UIIC AO prelims roll number-wise list PDF will be available for download on the screen

Once the PDF appears, press Ctrl + F and enter roll number in search field

Now, check your roll number in the shortlisted candidates' list

Download the PDF and take a hard copy to be used for further reference.



All those who have qualified in the prelims exam are eligible to appear in the mains exam followed by interview. UIIC AO Mains admit card will be available for download three to four days before the exam, by November 26 on the official website - uiic.co.in.

How to download UIIC AO Mains hall ticket 2026

The candidates can follow these steps to download UIIC AO Mains admit card on the official portal - uiic.co.in. To download UIIC AO Mains hall ticket, candidates need to visit the official portal - uiic.co.in and click on UIIC AO Mains hall ticket PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. UIIC AO Mains hall ticket PDF will be available for download, save UIIC AO Mains hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

The recruitment exam is being held to fill 225 vacancies for Administrative Officer (Scale I) posts. For details on UIIC AO prelims result 2026, please visit the official website - uiic.co.in.

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