UGC NET 2023: Admit Card Released for Dec 2022! Check exam dates, city intimation slip and more

UGC NET 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the UGC NET December 2022. The admit card of the candidates is available on the official website. Candidates appearing for the exam can download their admit cards. The National Testing Agency (NTA) on February 17, 2023 released the admit cards of the candidates.

Direct Link to download the Admit Card, Click Here .

Direct Link for Advance Information for Allotment of Centre City to the Applicant, Click Here

UGC NET 2023: Exam Dates

'National Testing Agency is conducting the UGC NET December 2022, Phase-I for 57 subjects at different Centres across the country on 21, 22, 23 and 24 February 2023. The candidates have already been intimated about their city and their date of exam, reads the official notice.

UGC NET 2023: Admit Cards

Admit cards for the exam of above mentioned subjects have been released. The candidates can download the same from the website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates are advised to download their Admit Card of UGC NET December 2022 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) along with the undertaking and go through the instructions contained therein.

