Wednesday, October 11, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Jobs
  4. TSPSC Group 2 exam 2023 deferred due to Telangana Assembly Elections, check new schedule

TSPSC Group 2 exam 2023 deferred due to Telangana Assembly Elections, check new schedule

The TSPSC Group 2 exam 2023 date has been postponed due to general assembly elections in the state. The commission has uploaded the new schedule for the Group 2 recruitment exam drive. Check new dates and other details.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: October 11, 2023 19:06 IST
tspsc group 2 exam date 2023, tspsc group 3 exam date 2023, tspsc group 2 recruitment exam, tspsc
Image Source : INDIA TV TSPSC Group 2 exam 2023 deferred

TSPSC Group 2 exam 2023: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has again postponed the group 2 exam dates today, October 11. All those who have registered for the exam and will appear in the exam can check the new dates for the Group Two services exam on the official website, tspsc.gov.in. 

Now, the TSPSC Group 2 exam 2023 will be conducted in January 2024. As per the revised schedule, the Telangana Group 2 exam is scheduled for January 6 and 7 for a duration of two and a half hours, from 10 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.30 PM to 5 PM respectively. Earlier, the exam was to be held on November 2 and 3.

This is the second time the date of the TSPSC Group 2 exam has been postponed. Initially, the exam was planned for August 29 and 30 which is now to be held at a later date. All those who registered for the TSPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2023 exam drive will be able to download their call letters from the official website of TSPSC, tspsc.gov.in. The admit cards will be released one week before the revised exam date. 

ALSO READ | UPSC Calendar 2024 released on upsc.gov.in, Check NDA, NA, CDS, CSE Prelims exam dates

 

This drive is being done to recruit 783 vacancies in various departments under group two services. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written exam. To qualify for the written exam, the candidates are required to secure at least 40 per cent marks. While the candidates belonging to BC, are required to score at least 35 per cent. SC, ST, and PH candidates are required to attain a minimum of 30 per cent marks to qualify for the exam. 

The commission has taken to change the exam dates after the announcement of general assembly election dates. This year, the assembly elections will be conducted in the state on November 30 and the counting will be done on December 3. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates. 

Read Official Notice 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jobs

Top News

Related Jobs News

Latest News