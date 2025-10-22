TNUSRB Tamil Nadu hall ticket 2025 out for Police Constables, other posts; know how to download TNUSRB hall ticket 2025: The candidates who will appear for the TNUSRB Police Constables, Jail Warders and Firemen recruitment exams can check and download the hall ticket on the official website- tnusrb.tn.gov.in. TNUSRB Police Constables exams is scheduled to be held on November 9.

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the hall ticket for the Police Constables, Jail Warders and Firemen recruitment exams. The candidates who will appear for the TNUSRB Police Constables, Jail Warders and Firemen recruitment exams can check and download the hall ticket on the official website- tnusrb.tn.gov.in. TNUSRB Police Constables, Jail Warders recruitment exam is scheduled to be held on November 9.

The candidates can follow these steps to download TNUSRB Police Constables, Jail Warders and Firemen hall ticket PDF. To download TNUSRB Police Constables, Jail Warders and Firemen admit card, candidates need to visit the official website- tnusrb.tn.gov.in and click on hall ticket PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. TNUSRB Police Constables, Warders and Firemen hall ticket PDF will be available for download, save TNUSRB Police Constables, Jail Warders and Firemen admit card PDF and take a print out.

How to download TNUSRB hall ticket 2025 for Police Constables, Jail Warders and Firemen recruitment exams

Visit the official website- tnusrb.tn.gov.in

Click on TNUSRB hall ticket 2025 link

Enter login credentials- User ID and password

TNUSRB hall ticket 2025 will be available for download

Save TNUSRB admit card PDF and take a print out.

TNUSRB hall ticket 2025 will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details.

TNUSRB Police Constables, Firemen recruitment exam centre guidelines

Arrive on time: It is crucial to arrive early as the entry to the exam center will close 30 minutes before the exam commences. Latecomers will not be allowed to enter.

Carry an ID proof: Along with your admit card, bring a government-issued photo ID as proof of identity.

Adhere to restricted items policy: Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

For details on TNUSRB Police Constables, Jail Warders and Firemen recruitment exams, please visit the official website- tnusrb.tn.gov.in.