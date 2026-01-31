TNTET result 2025 out at trb.tn.gov.in; how to download scorecard TNTET result 2025: The candidates who had appeared in TNTET can check and download scorecard PDF on the official website- trb.tn.gov.in. Know how to download TN TET scorecard PDF.

The Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) result 2025 has been declared, the candidates can check and download TNTET scorecard 2025 PDF on the official website- trb.tn.gov.in. The candidates who had appeared in TNTET can check and download scorecard PDF on the official website- trb.tn.gov.in. TNTET paper one and two were held on November 15 and 16, 2025.

The candidates can check TNTET result 2025 on the official website- trb.tn.gov.in. To download TNTET scorecard 2025 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- trb.tn.gov.in and click on TN TET scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. TN TET scorecard 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download, save TNTET scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- trb.tn.gov.in

Click on TNTET scorecard 2025 PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required credentials for login

TNTET scorecard 2025 PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save TNTET scorecard 2025 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

TNTET scorecard 2025 will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass/ fail status, rank, other details.

TNTET merit list 2025

TNTET merit list 2025 will be available for download on the official website- trb.tn.gov.in. The candidates can follow these steps to download TNTET merit list PDF. To download TNTET toppers list PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- trb.tn.gov.in and click on TNTET toppers list PDF link. TNTET toppers list will be available for download, save TNTET toppers list PDF and take a print out.

TNTET qualifying marks 2025

The candidates belong to general category must secure 90 marks (60 per cent marks), persons with disabilities- 75 marks (60 per cent marks), SC/ ST- 60 marks (40 per cent marks).

TNTET eligibility certificate 2025

The TNTET qualifying candidates will get the eligibility certificate. The TNTET eligibility certificate will be issued after February 2.

For details on TNTET 2025, please visit the official website- trb.tn.gov.in.