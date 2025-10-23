TNPSC group 4 result 2025: What's next for shortlisted candidates TNPSC group 4 result 2025: The candidates who have shortlisted in the group four recruitment exam will now appear for the counselling round and document verification process. The counselling and document verification process dates will be available on the official website- tnpsc.gov.in.

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, TNPSC has declared the group four exam result 2025, the candidates who have shortlisted in the group four recruitment exam will now appear for the counselling round and document verification process. The counselling and document verification process dates will soon be released and available on the official website- tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC group 4 result 2025: List of documents required

Class 10 marksheet

Class 12 marksheet

Bachelor's degree/ equivalent qualification

Photo ID: Aadhaar card, PAN card, Voter ID card, Driver's license

Passport sized photos.

How to check TNPSC group 4 result 2025 at tnpsc.gov.in

TNPSC Tamil Nadu group 4 exam result 2025 was announced on October 22, the candidates can follow these steps to check TNPSC Group 4 exam result 2025. To check TNPSC Group 4 exam result 2025, candidates need to visit the official website- tnpsc.gov.in and click on TNPSC Group 4 result 2025 link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. TNPSC Group 4 exam scorecard 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save TNPSC Group 4 exam scorecard 2025 PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- tnpsc.gov.in

Click on TNPSC Group 4 exam scorecard PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required credentials for login

TNPSC Group 4 exam scorecard 2025 will be available for download

Save TNPSC Group 4 exam scorecard 2025 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

TNPSC Group 4 exam scorecard 2025 will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, other details.

TNPSC Group 4 merit list 2025 PDF: How to download at tnpsc.gov.in

To download TNPSC Group 4 merit list 2025 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- tnpsc.gov.in and click on TNPSC Group 4 merit list 2025 PDF link. TNPSC Group 4 toppers list PDF will be available for download, save TNPSC Group 4 toppers list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

TNPSC Group 4 recruitment drive is being held for several posts- Village Administrative Officers, Junior Assistants, Typists, Forest Guards and more.

For details on TNPSC Group 4 exam result 2025, please visit the official website- tnpsc.gov.in.