TNPSC Group 4 result 2025 at tnpsc.gov.in soon; how to check TNPSC Group 4 result 2025: The candidates who had appeared for the TNPSC Group 4 recruitment exam 2025 can check the result on the official website- tnpsc.gov.in. Know how to download scorecard and merit list.

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, TNPSC will soon announce the result for the Group 4 recruitment exam 2025. The candidates who had appeared for the TNPSC Group 4 recruitment exam 2025 can check the result on the official website- tnpsc.gov.in. The TNPSC Group 4 exam was held on July 12.

The candidates can follow these steps to check TNPSC Group 4 exam result 2025. To check TNPSC Group 4 exam result 2025, candidates need to visit the official website- tnpsc.gov.in and click on TNPSC Group 4 result 2025 link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. TNPSC Group 4 exam scorecard 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save TNPSC Group 4 exam scorecard 2025 PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- tnpsc.gov.in

Click on TNPSC Group 4 exam scorecard PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required credentials for login

TNPSC Group 4 exam scorecard 2025 will be available for download

Save TNPSC Group 4 exam scorecard 2025 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

TNPSC Group 4 exam scorecard 2025 will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, other details.

To download TNPSC Group 4 merit list 2025 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- tnpsc.gov.in and click on

TNPSC Group 4 merit list 2025 PDF link. TNPSC Group 4 toppers list PDF will be available for download, save TNPSC Group 4 toppers list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

TNPSC Group 4 recruitment drive is being held for several posts- Village Administrative Officers, Junior Assistants, Typists, Forest Guards and more.



For details on TNPSC Group 4 exam result 2025, please visit the official website- tnpsc.gov.in.