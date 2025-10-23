TNPSC group 4 merit list 2025 PDF out at tnpsc.gov.in; know how to download TNPSC group 4 merit list 2025: The candidates who had appeared for the TNPSC group 4 exam 2025 can check and download the rank position list PDF on the official website- tnpsc.gov.in.

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, TNPSC has released the group 4 merit list 2025 PDF. The candidates who had appeared for the TNPSC group 4 exam 2025 can check and download the rank position list PDF on the official website- tnpsc.gov.in. TNPSC group 4 exam result 2025 was announced on October 22 for the exam held on July 12.

The candidates can follow these steps to check and download TNPSC Group 4 merit list 2025 PDF. To download TNPSC group 4 merit list 2025 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- tnpsc.gov.in and click on TNPSC Group 4 rank position list 2025 PDF link. TNPSC Group 4 rank position list PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save TNPSC Group 4 merit list 2025 PDF and take a print out.

TNPSC group 4 merit list 2025 PDF: How to download at tnpsc.gov.in

TNPSC group 4 rank card is also available for download on the official website- tnpsc.gov.in. To check and download TNPSC Group 4 rank card 2025, candidates need to visit the official website- tnpsc.gov.in and click on TNPSC Group 4 rank card 2025 link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. TNPSC Group 4 rank card 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save TNPSC Group 4 rank card 2025 PDF and take a print out.

TNPSC Group 4 scorecard 2025 will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, other details. TNPSC Group 4 recruitment drive is being held for several posts- Village Administrative Officers, Junior Assistants, Typists, Forest Guards and more.

For details on TNPSC Group 4 exam result 2025, please visit the official website- tnpsc.gov.in.