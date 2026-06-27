TNPSC Group 1 registration 2026 to begin soon at tnpsc.gov.in; steps to apply

Chennai:

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will commence the application process for the Combined Civil Services Examination-I on June 30. The candidates who wish to apply for TNPSC Group 1 Combined Civil Services can do so on the official website - tnpsc.gov.in. The recruitment include 26 posts of state’s highest-ranking administrative services such as Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Category-I), Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Taxes), Assistant Director of Rural Development, Deputy Registrar of Co-operative Societies, District Employment Officer and District Officer (Fire and Rescue Services).

The TNPSC Group 1 CCS application will continue till July 29, 2026. Candidates will be selected through a three-stage process comprising a preliminary examination, main written examination and an interview round. The preliminary examination will be held on September 6, 2026.

TNPSC Group 1 Exam 2026: Important dates

Notification release: June 23

Online application begins: June 30

Last date to apply: July 29 (11:59 pm)

Application correction window: August 3– 5, 2026

Prelims: September 6, 2026 (9:30 am to 12:30 pm).

How to apply at tnpsc.gov.in

The candidates can apply online on the official website - tnpsc.gov.in

Visit the official TNPSC website at tnpsc.gov.in

Complete the One Time Registration (OTR) if applying for the first time

Log in using the registered credentials

Fill in the Group 1 online application form

Upload the required documents in the prescribed format

Pay the applicable examination fee online

Submit the application and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Application Fee

One Time Registration (OTR): Rs 150

Preliminary examination Fee: Rs 100

Main exam Fee: Rs 200.

The reserved category candidates can avail fee concessions and exemptions as per Tamil Nadu government rules.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates need to possess a Bachelor’s degree or an equivalent qualification from a university recognised by the Government of India.

Age Limit

The minimum age limit for the TNPSC Group 1 exam is 21 years, while the upper age limit varies depending on the post and the candidate’s category. The reserved category candidtaes will get age relaxations in accordance with Tamil Nadu government norms.

Selection process

The TNPSC Group 1 exam will be held in three stages -

Prelims: An objective-type screening test used to shortlist candidates for the main exam

Mains: A descriptive examination that forms the primary basis for merit

Interview: The qualified candidates in the Mains have to appear for Interview/ oral test.

The final merit list will be prepared based on the marks obtained in the main written examination and the interview. Marks secured in the preliminary examination are used only for shortlisting and are not considered while preparing the final merit list.

For details on TNPSC Group 1 exam 2026, please visit the official website - tnpsc.gov.in.

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- Written by Avnie Saraf. She is an intern with India TV Digital.