TNPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2025: Notification and application form out, here's eligibility, how to apply, fee TNPSC Group 1 Notification 2025 and application form out! Candidates who are interested in applying for TNPSC Group 1 recruitment exam can submit their application forms through the official website, tnpsc.gov.in. Check details here.

TNPSC Group 1 Notification 2025: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has started the registration procedure for recruitment to the various high-ranking positions for the government departments across the state. Candidates interested in applying for the TNPSC Group 1 recruitment exam can submit their application forms by April 30, 2025, upto 11.59 pm. The application correction window will remain open between May 5, and 7.

TNPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2025 exam date

TNPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2025 exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 15 at various exam centres. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards in due course. Check eligibility, how to apply, fee, and more.

TNPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

Visit the official website, tnpsc.gov.in.

Click on 'notifications'

It will redirect you to a new page where notifications will appear.

Now, click on 'TNPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2025 apply online'

It will redirect you to a new window.

Now, register yourself by entering your basic details.

On successful registration, proceed with the application form.

Fill out application form, upload documents, pay application fee, and submit.

On successful completion of application form, take a printout of it for future reference.

TNPSC Group 1 Recruitment 2025 application form

Vacancies

Group 1 services

Deputy Collector -28 posts

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Category - 1) - 7 Posts

Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Taxes) - 19 Posts

Assistant Director of Rural Development - 7 Posts

District Employment Officer - 3 Posts

Assistant Commissioner of Labour - 6 Posts

Group 1 A services

Assistant Conservator of Forests -2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Group 1 A Services: Must possess a Bachelor‘s degree in Science or Engineering in any one of the following subjects or its equivalent qualification (Forestry, Botany, Zoology, Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Statistics, Geology, Agriculture, Horticulture, Engineering, Computer Applications/Science, Environmental Science, Veterinary Science)

Group 1: Candidates should have a degree in any of the Universities incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India.

Age Limit - The candidates should have completed the minimum age of 21 years for all posts. There will be different maximum age limits for all posts. Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for more details.

Selection Criteria

The recruitment process involves three successive stages including prelims, main and interview. Those who qualify in the prelims exam will be called for the main exam. Those who will be selected in the mains exam will be called for the interview. The final merit will be based on candidate's overall performance in the exam.

Application Fee