TNPSC Group 1 Mains admit card 2025 out at tnpsc.gov.in; how to download

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the Group 1 Main Examination 2025 admit card. TNPSC Group 1 Mains hall ticket PDF is available for download on the official website- tnpsc.gov.in. TNPSC Group 1 Mains exam is scheduled to be held from December 1 to 4, 2025.

The candidates can follow these steps to download TNPSC Group 1 Mains hall ticket PDF.

TNPSC Group 1 Mains hall ticket 2025: How to download at tnpsc.gov.in

Visit the official website- tnpsc.gov.in

Click on TNPSC Group 1 Mains admit card 2025 PDF link

TNPSC Group 1 Mains hall ticket 2025 PDF will be available for download

Save TNPSC Group 1 Mains admit card PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

TNPSC Group 1 Mains hall ticket 2025 will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details.

TNPSC Group 1 Mains Exam Centre Guidelines

Carry an ID proof: Along with your admit card, bring a government-issued photo ID as proof of identity.

Adhere to restricted items policy: Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

For details on TNPSC Group 1 Mains exam 2025, please visit the official website- tnpsc.gov.in.