TN TRB result 2025 out for PG Assistants, Physical Director Grade 1 posts; How to download merit list PDF

The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has announced the result for the Post Graduate Assistants and Physical Director Grade 1 recruitment exam. The candidates who had appeared for TN TRB recruitment exam can check their qualifying status on the official website- trb.tn.gov.in and download the merit list PDF.
TN TRB PG Assistants, Physical Director Grade 1 merit list PDF: How to download at trb.tn.gov.in
- Visit the official website- trb.tn.gov.in
- Click on TN TRB PG Assistants, Physical Director Grade 1 merit list PDF link
- TN TRB PG Assistants, Physical Director Grade 1 merit list PDF will be available for download
- Save TN TRB PG Assistants, Physical Director Grade 1 merit list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.
The shortlisted candidates will now appear for certificate verification process. Candidates are required to carry original certificates, attested copies and bio-data to the verification centre.
The TN TRB recruitment will be held for various vacancies subject-wise-
- Tamil- 185
- English- 171
- Commerce- 149
- Economics- 137
- Mathematics- 205
- History- 57
- Physics- 207
- Chemistry- 195
- Geography- 9
- Political Science- 6
- Botany- 126
- Zoology- 115
- Computer Instructor Gr- 1- 50
- Physical Director Gr- 1- 87.
