TN TRB result 2025 out for PG Assistants, Physical Director Grade 1 posts; How to download merit list PDF

The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has announced the result for the Post Graduate Assistants and Physical Director Grade 1 recruitment exam. The candidates who had appeared for TN TRB recruitment exam can check their qualifying status on the official website- trb.tn.gov.in and download the merit list PDF.

TN TRB PG Assistants, Physical Director Grade 1 merit list PDF: How to download at trb.tn.gov.in

Visit the official website- trb.tn.gov.in

Click on TN TRB PG Assistants, Physical Director Grade 1 merit list PDF link

TN TRB PG Assistants, Physical Director Grade 1 merit list PDF will be available for download

Save TN TRB PG Assistants, Physical Director Grade 1 merit list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

The shortlisted candidates will now appear for certificate verification process. Candidates are required to carry original certificates, attested copies and bio-data to the verification centre.

The TN TRB recruitment will be held for various vacancies subject-wise-

Tamil- 185

English- 171

Commerce- 149

Economics- 137

Mathematics- 205

History- 57

Physics- 207

Chemistry- 195

Geography- 9

Political Science- 6

Botany- 126

Zoology- 115

Computer Instructor Gr- 1- 50

Physical Director Gr- 1- 87.

For details on TN TRB recruitment exam, please visit the official website- trb.tn.gov.in.