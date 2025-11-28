Advertisement
TN TRB result 2025 out for PG Assistants, Physical Director Grade 1 posts; How to download merit list PDF

TN TRB result 2025: The candidates who had appeared for TN TRB recruitment exam can check their qualifying status on the official website- trb.tn.gov.in and download the merit list PDF.

Check TN TRB result 2025 at trb.tn.gov.in. Image Source : trb.tn.gov.in
Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has announced the result for the Post Graduate Assistants and Physical Director Grade 1 recruitment exam. The candidates who had appeared for TN TRB recruitment exam can check their qualifying status on the official website- trb.tn.gov.in and download the merit list PDF.

The candidates who had appeared for the TN TRB recruitment exam can check the TN TRB PG Assistants, Physical Director Grade 1 recruitment exam result on the official portal- trb.tn.gov.in. To download TN TRB PG Assistants, Physical Director Grade 1 merit list PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- trb.tn.gov.in and click on toppers list PDF link. TN TRB PG Assistants, Physical Director Grade 1 toppers list PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save TN TRB PG Assistants, Physical Director Grade 1 merit list PDF and take a print out.

TN TRB PG Assistants, Physical Director Grade 1 merit list PDF: How to download at trb.tn.gov.in

  • Visit the official website- trb.tn.gov.in
  • Click on TN TRB PG Assistants, Physical Director Grade 1 merit list PDF link
  • TN TRB PG Assistants, Physical Director Grade 1 merit list PDF will be available for download
  • Save TN TRB PG Assistants, Physical Director Grade 1 merit list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

The shortlisted candidates will now appear for certificate verification process. Candidates are required to carry original certificates, attested copies and bio-data to the verification centre.

The TN TRB recruitment will be held for various vacancies subject-wise-

  • Tamil- 185
  • English- 171
  • Commerce- 149
  • Economics- 137
  • Mathematics- 205
  • History- 57
  • Physics- 207
  • Chemistry- 195
  • Geography- 9
  • Political Science- 6
  • Botany- 126
  • Zoology- 115
  • Computer Instructor Gr- 1- 50
  • Physical Director Gr- 1- 87.

For details on TN TRB recruitment exam, please visit the official website- trb.tn.gov.in

