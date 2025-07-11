TN TRB Recruitment 2025: Registration begins for 1,996 vacancies, check eligibility, how to apply, fee TN TRB Recruitment 2025 registration has begun. All those who wish to apply for the teacher positions can do so by visiting the official website - trb.tn.gov.in. Candidates are advised to check the official notification before submitting their online application forms.

New Delhi:

The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts of Teachers. Candidates interested in applying for the abovementioned positions can submit their applications by visiting the official website - trb.tn.gov.in. The online registration window was made active on July 10 and ended on August 12, 2025.

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 1,996 vacancies, of which 80 are backlog posts, and the remaining posts are for Post Graduate Assistants, Physical Directors Grade I, and Computer Instructors Grade I. The application correction window will be made active between August 13 and 16. Candidates are advised to check eligibility, how to apply, fee, and other details before submitting their application forms.

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

For Post Graduate Assistants (Academic & Language Subjects)/For Computer Instructors Grade I: Candidates should have a postgraduate degree in the relevant subject with at least 50 per cent marks and B.Ed. a degree from a recognised university.

Candidates should have a postgraduate degree in the relevant subject with at least 50 per cent marks and B.Ed. a degree from a recognised university. For Physical Directors Grade I: B.P.Ed. with minimum 50% marks or M.P.Ed. (minimum two-year duration) from a recognised university.

Age Limit:

For General Category: Up to 53 years

For SC/ST/BC/BCM/MBC/DNC/Destitute Widows: upto 58 years

How to apply?

Visit the official website of TN TRB - trb.tn.gov.in.

Navigate to the link to the notification number 02/2025.

Click on 'apply online'.

It will redirect you to a login window where you need to register.

On successful registration, proceed with the application form.

Fill in the required personal, educational and other necessary information in the designated field.

Upload your photo, signature, and certificates.

Pay the application fee and submit.

Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Direct link to apply online

Application fee