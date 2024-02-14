TN TRB Recruitment 2024: Registration begins for Secondary Grade Teacher posts, direct link here

TN TRB Recruitment 2024: The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released notification for recruitment to the post of Secondary Grade Teacher in the Special Rules for the Tamil Nadu Elementary Educational Subordinate Service for 2023-2024. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online at the official website, trb.tn.gov.in. The online process is scheduled to start on February 14 and end on March 15. Candidates can follow the step-by-step guide to apply online.
How to apply for Senior Grade Teacher Posts?
- Visit the official website of TN TRB, trb.tn.gov.in
- Click on the notification link that reads, 'TN TRB Recruitment 2024 registration'
- It will redirect you to a new window where you need to register yourself
- Once registered, log in to the portal using the generated password and registration number
- Fill out the application form carefully
- Upload documents in the prescribed format
- Pay the application fee according to your category
- Click on the 'submit' button
- Take a printout of the application form for future reference
Document Verification
- 10th certificate
- 12th certificate
- Diploma in Teacher Education/Diploma in Elementary Education/Diploma in Education (Special Education)
- B.El.Ed., 4 years or its equivalent (Consolidated Marsheet, Degree Certificate)
- UG Degree or its equivalent (Consolidated Marksheet, Degree Certificate)
- Teacher Eligibility Test Certificate
- Community Certificate
- Persons Studied in Tamil Medium (PSTM) Certificate
- Disability Certificate
- Destitute Widow (DW) Certificate
- Ex-Servicemen Certificate
- No Objection Certificate (N.O.C.)
Exam Fee
- Other category candidates - Rs. 600/-
- SC, SCA, ST, and differently-abled persons - Rs. 300/-
Selection Process
The selection process involves a compulsory Tamil Language Eligibility Test, Written Exam, and Certificate Verification.
Salary - Rs. 20,600 – 75,900 (Level –10)
Vacancies
Number of Posts- 1,768 Posts
Current - 1,729 Posts
Backlogs - 39 Posts
Age Limit - The upper age limit for general category candidates is 53 years as of the first day of July the recruitment year 2024.