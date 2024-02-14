TN TRB Recruitment 2024: Registration begins for Secondary Grade Teacher posts, direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : TN TRB TN TRB Recruitment 2024 registration begins

TN TRB Recruitment 2024: The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released notification for recruitment to the post of Secondary Grade Teacher in the Special Rules for the Tamil Nadu Elementary Educational Subordinate Service for 2023-2024. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online at the official website, trb.tn.gov.in. The online process is scheduled to start on February 14 and end on March 15. Candidates can follow the step-by-step guide to apply online.

How to apply for Senior Grade Teacher Posts?

Visit the official website of TN TRB, trb.tn.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'TN TRB Recruitment 2024 registration'

It will redirect you to a new window where you need to register yourself

Once registered, log in to the portal using the generated password and registration number

Fill out the application form carefully

Upload documents in the prescribed format

Pay the application fee according to your category

Click on the 'submit' button

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Document Verification

10th certificate

12th certificate

Diploma in Teacher Education/Diploma in Elementary Education/Diploma in Education (Special Education)

B.El.Ed., 4 years or its equivalent (Consolidated Marsheet, Degree Certificate)

UG Degree or its equivalent (Consolidated Marksheet, Degree Certificate)

Teacher Eligibility Test Certificate

Community Certificate

Persons Studied in Tamil Medium (PSTM) Certificate

Disability Certificate

Destitute Widow (DW) Certificate

Ex-Servicemen Certificate

No Objection Certificate (N.O.C.)

Exam Fee

Other category candidates - Rs. 600/-

SC, SCA, ST, and differently-abled persons - Rs. 300/-

Selection Process

The selection process involves a compulsory Tamil Language Eligibility Test, Written Exam, and Certificate Verification.

Salary - Rs. 20,600 – 75,900 (Level –10)

Vacancies

Number of Posts- 1,768 Posts

Current - 1,729 Posts

Backlogs - 39 Posts

Age Limit - The upper age limit for general category candidates is 53 years as of the first day of July the recruitment year 2024.

Direct link to apply online