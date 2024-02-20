TN TRB Graduate Teacher Exam 2023: Answer key released at trb.tn.gov.in, raise objections if any

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV TN TRB Graduate Teacher 2023 Answer key released

TN TRB Graduate Teacher Exam 2023 Answer key: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released the tentative answer keys for the graduate teachers' block resource teacher educators test 202. Candidates can download the provisional answer keys from the official website, trb.tn.gov.in.

TN TRB Graduate Teacher Exam 2023 was conducted on February 4. Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer keys may raise objections by providing supporting documents. The facility to raise the objections will remain available till February 25.

How to object TN TRB Graduate Teacher Exam 2023 answer key?

Visit the official website, trb.tn.gov.in

Click on the candidate's dashboard

Login with your registration number, password and click on the submit button

Select 'Click here to view 'A' series Question paper'

Raise objections in the provided field

Upload supporting documents

After successful OTP verification, click on the 'submit' button

Take a printout of the answer keys for future reference

It should be noted that each objection raised by the candidate would produce a unique one-time password. One can not object more than once to the same question.

The official notice reads, 'For any objections, candidates should give proof from standard textbooks only. Guides and notes will not be entertained by TRB. The representation in any other form, including e-mail, courier, India-post or application in person, will not be entertained. Representations without proper evidence will not be entertained and they will be summarily rejected.

After the completion of the objections, the board will review the representations received by the candidates. The representations will be reviewed by a panel of experts. After that, the board will release the final answer keys. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates. This drive is being done to recruit 2,200 vacancies.