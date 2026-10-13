TN TET result 2026 OUT at trb.tn.gov.in, how to download scorecard PDF

The Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) result 2026 has been declared, the candidates can check and download TNTET scorecard 2026 PDF on the official website- trb.tn.gov.in. The candidates who had appeared in TNTET can check and download scorecard PDF on the official website- trb.tn.gov.in. TNTET was held on July 4 for paper one, July 5 for paper two. As per Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB), a total of 80.8 per cent candidates have passed paper one and 38.3 per cent cleared paper two.

How to download TNTET scorecard at trb.tn.gov.in

The candidates can check TNTET result 2026 on the official website- trb.tn.gov.in. To download TNTET scorecard 2026 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- trb.tn.gov.in and click on TN TET scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. TN TET scorecard 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download, save TNTET scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- trb.tn.gov.in

Click on TNTET scorecard 2026 PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required credentials for login

TNTET scorecard 2026 PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save TNTET scorecard 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

TNTET scorecard 2026 will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass/ fail status, rank, other details.

TNTET merit list 2026

TNTET merit list 2026 will be available for download on the official website- trb.tn.gov.in. The candidates can follow these steps to download TNTET merit list PDF. To download TNTET toppers list PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- trb.tn.gov.in and click on TNTET toppers list PDF link. TNTET toppers list will be available for download, save TNTET toppers list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

TNTET qualifying marks 2026

The candidates belong to general category must secure 90 marks (60 per cent marks), persons with disabilities- 75 marks (60 per cent marks), SC/ ST- 60 marks (40 per cent marks). The qualifying candidates in TNTET will get the eligibility certificate.

For details on TNTET 2026, please visit the official website- trb.tn.gov.in.

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