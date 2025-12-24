Advertisement
  3. TET Karnataka merit list 2025: How to download at sts.karnataka.gov.in

TET Karnataka merit list 2025: The candidates can check and download TET Karnataka merit list 2025 PDF on the official portal- sts.karnataka.gov.in. Know how to download TET Karnataka toppers list PDF.

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
The Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) merit list 2025 link is sts.karnataka.gov.in. The candidates can check and download TET Karnataka merit list 2025 PDF on the official portal- sts.karnataka.gov.in. To download, candidates need to visit the official website- sts.karnataka.gov.in and click on TET Karnataka toppers list PDF link. TET Karnataka toppers list PDF will appear on the screen for download, save TET Karnataka toppers list PDF and take a print out.

  • Visit the official website- sts.karnataka.gov.in
  • Click on TET Karnataka merit list 2025 PDF link
  • TET Karnataka toppers list PDF will be available for download on the screen
  • Save TET Karnataka toppers list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

TET Karnataka result 2025 has been declared, the candidates can check and download KARTET result 2025 on the official website- sts.karnataka.gov.in, once announced. The KARTET scorecard PDF login credentials are- application number and date of birth.

The candidates can follow these steps to check KARTET result 2025 on the official website- sts.karnataka.gov.in. To download KARTET scorecard 2025, candidates need to visit the official website- sts.karnataka.gov.in and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. KARTET scorecard 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save KARTET scorecard 2025 PDF and take a print out.

TET Karnataka scorecard 2025 PDF: How to download at sts.karnataka.gov.in

  • Visit the official website- sts.karnataka.gov.in
  • Click on TET Karnataka scorecard 2025 PDF link
  • Enter application number and date of birth as the required login credentials
  • TET Karnataka scorecard 2025 PDF will be available for download
  • Save TET Karnataka scorecard 2025 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

TET Karnataka scorecard 2025 will contact candidate's name, application number, aggregate marks, paper-wise marks, qualifying status, certificate details, others.

For details on TET Karnataka result 2025, please visit the official website- sts.karnataka.gov.in.   

