TET Karnataka merit list 2025: How to download at sts.karnataka.gov.in

The Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) merit list 2025 link is sts.karnataka.gov.in. The candidates can check and download TET Karnataka merit list 2025 PDF on the official portal- sts.karnataka.gov.in. To download, candidates need to visit the official website- sts.karnataka.gov.in and click on TET Karnataka toppers list PDF link. TET Karnataka toppers list PDF will appear on the screen for download, save TET Karnataka toppers list PDF and take a print out.
- Visit the official website- sts.karnataka.gov.in
- Click on TET Karnataka merit list 2025 PDF link
- TET Karnataka toppers list PDF will be available for download on the screen
- Save TET Karnataka toppers list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.
TET Karnataka result 2025 has been declared, the candidates can check and download KARTET result 2025 on the official website- sts.karnataka.gov.in, once announced. The KARTET scorecard PDF login credentials are- application number and date of birth.
TET Karnataka scorecard 2025 PDF: How to download at sts.karnataka.gov.in
- Visit the official website- sts.karnataka.gov.in
- Click on TET Karnataka scorecard 2025 PDF link
- Enter application number and date of birth as the required login credentials
- TET Karnataka scorecard 2025 PDF will be available for download
- Save TET Karnataka scorecard 2025 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.
TET Karnataka scorecard 2025 will contact candidate's name, application number, aggregate marks, paper-wise marks, qualifying status, certificate details, others.
For details on TET Karnataka result 2025, please visit the official website- sts.karnataka.gov.in.