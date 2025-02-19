Tesla begins hiring in India: Know list of jobs Elon Musk's company is offering and other details Tesla recruitment in India: Tesla has started the recruitment process for various posts in India. The company has posted job advertisements for 13 positions on LinkedIn.

Tesla recruitment in India: Tesla, the US-based electric vehicle giant led by Elon Musk, has officially begun hiring in India. The company has listed 13 job openings on LinkedIn, with positions based in Mumbai and Delhi. All interested candidates can explore the available roles the company is offering and other important details here.

The job listings follow Elon Musk's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington, fueling further speculation about Tesla's entry into India.

List of jobs Tesla is offering in India

As per Tesla's job postings on LinkedIn, available positions include roles in customer service, vehicle maintenance, sales, business operations, and marketing. Among the 13 openings, 12 are full-time, while one is part-time. All roles require on-site work, meaning selected candidates must be physically present at Tesla’s locations in Mumbai or Delhi. Interested applicants can apply via Tesla's official website or LinkedIn, with most roles being full-time and located in Mumbai or Delhi.

The roles include: Tesla Advisor, Service Advisor, Parts Advisor, Inside Sales Advisor, Service Manager, Service Technician, Store Manager, Customer Support Supervisor, Customer Support Specialist, Delivery Operations Specialist, Order Operations Specialist, Business Operations Specialist, and Consumer Engagement Manager.

How to apply?

Candidates can apply for Tesla India job openings by following these steps:

Visit Tesla's official website Tesla India at tesla.com.

Click on the 'Careers' link available on the homepage.

Enter your location as India on the new page.

Now the page with all job profiles will appear.

Click on the job profile and read the details.

Read the job description and eligibility criteria. If you are eligible for this post, then click on apply.

Enter the details asked for and click on submit.

Also Read: RRB MI Recruitment 2025: Last date extended again for 1,036 vacancies- new schedule, direct link

Also Read: BPSC 70th CCE 2025 PT re-exam: Students, teachers, including Khan Sir hold protest in Patna