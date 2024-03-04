Telangana DSC Teacher Recruitment 2024 registration begins today for more than 11,000 vacancies, apply now!

Follow us on Image Source : TELANGANA DSC Telangana DSC Teacher Mega Recruitment 2024 Drive

Telangana TS DSC Recruitment 2024 registration: The Telangana Higher Education Department has started the registration process for the Telangana District Selection Committee (TS DSC) teachers in the state. All those who wish to become a teacher can apply online through the official website, tsdsc.aptonline.in.

This recruitment drive aims to recruit 11,062 vacancies in the education department through the mega District Selection Committee (DSC) for the post of School Assistants (SA), Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT), Language Pandits (LP), and Physical Education Teachers (PET) in the state. Out of the total, 4,957 vacancies are reserved for direct recruitment teacher posts under various categories in government and local body schools in the state. Additionally, 796 vacancies are reserved for special education teachers at the primary level and 220 vacancies are for SET at upper primary, and secondary levels in government and local body schools.

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms through the online mode at schooledu.telanagana.gov.in. The last date for submission of application form is April 2. The candidates are required to carefully read the notification before starting the application procedure. The information bulletin is available on tsdsc.aptonline.in.

Application Fee

The candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 1,000/- for each post separately towards the application processing fee and conduct of computer-based test (CBT). The window for the application fee will remain available from March 4 to April 2 and the last date for submission of the application online is April 3. On successful submission of the application fee, the candidates will get a payment reference ID with that Payment Reference ID, candidates can proceed to submission of online application form at the website, schooledu.telangana.gov.in.

Qualification Details:

School Assistant (Mathematics):- Graduate / Post Graduate Degree in relevant subject Mathematics with 50 per cent marks and pass B.Ed./Special Education in B.Ed. course with Mathematics as a Methodology subject. or 4-year B.A.B.Ed. /B.Sc.B.Ed. Integrated degree with at least 50% marks with Mathematics as a Methodology and pass Pass in Paper-II of the Telangana State Eligibility Test (TSTET) / Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET) / Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) with Mathematics and Science as Optional.

Physical Education Teacher:- Must possess an Intermediate (or its equivalent) and certificate/under Graduate Diploma in Physical Education/Diploma in Physical Education or Must possess a Bachelor’s Degree and Bachelor of Physical Education (B.P.Ed.) of at least 1-year duration from any institution recognized by NCTE.

Language Pandit (Sanskrit):-Must possess Graduation with Sanskrit as one of the Optional / Graduation in Literature in Sanskrit / Bachelor’s Degree in Oriental Language (BOL) in Sanskrit / Post Graduation Degree in Sanskrit from a University.

Note: Candidates can refer to the official notification link pasted in this article for more details.

Telangana DSC Teacher Recruitment 2024: How to register?

Visit the official website of tsdsc. aptonline.in Click on the 'registration and fee payment link' Select post, medium of the post, post applied district and candidate's Aadhar number and proceed It will redirect you to a new window, now you need to cross-check all details and remit the application fee Click on the 'Know your payment status' If paid, then proceed with the application process. Fill out the application form carefully and submit Print your filled-in application form for future reference

Telangana DSC Teacher Recruitment 2024 registration direct link