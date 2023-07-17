Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2023 Counselling registration ends today at tnmedicalselection.net

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2023 Counselling registration last date

Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2023: Directorate Of Medical Education and Research (DMER) Tamil Nadu will close the registration process for state's National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 counselling today, July 17. Candidates who wish to appear for the Tamil Nadu NEET PG counselling 2023 can apply online on the official website of DMER at tnmedicalselection.net.

Earlier the last date to register for PG counselling was July 13. The selection and admission to Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Science (MS), and Diploma, DNB Board Speciality Post MBBS, Post Diploma and Post MBBS Two Years Diploma and Master of Dental Surgery (BDS) courses in any recognised Medical Institution subject to fulfilling the admission criteria, eligibility, rank in merit list, medical fitness and such other criteria as may be prescribed by the authorities.

At the time of application, all candidates will have to pay the application fee of Rs 3,000. Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Caste (Arunthathiyar) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates of Tamil Nadu natives are exempted from payment of the cost of the application. At the time of registration for counselling, all candidates must pay Rs 1,000.

Tamil Nadu NEET PG Counselling 2023: How to Apply?

Visit the official website at tnmedicalselection.net

Click on the link that says, 'Tamil Nadu NEET PG counselling 2023 registration'

Select the d4esired programme and fill in the application form as instructed

Upload the required documents, pay the application fee and submit the application

Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

Direct Link: Tamil Nadu NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registration