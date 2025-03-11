SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2024: Tentative vacancies announced for Group B and Group C posts, check details SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2024: The Staff Selection Commission will fill a total of 1,926 vacancies, of which 239 are for grade C and 1687 are for grade D vacancies. Check details here.

SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released tentative vacancy details for recruitment to the post of Stenographer Group C and D. Candidates can check state-wise/zone-wise vacancy details by visiting the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in. According to the official notice, the commission will fill about 1,976 vacancies for the stenographer positions, of which, 1,687 are reserved for 'Group C' positions, and 239 are for 'Group D' positions.

SSC Stenographer Group C and D recruitment exam was conducted on December 10 and 11 at various exam centres across the country. The results were declared on March 6 along with category-wise cut-off marks and a provisional selection list for the skill test. The commission has also clarified that the final answer keys and individual marks of both qualified and non-qualified candidates will be uploaded in due course of time.

Vacancy Details

As per the recent notification, the commission has announced 1,926 vacancies for grade C and grade D positions. The segregation of vacancies are as follows:

Grade C Vacancies: 239 posts

Grade D Vacancies: 1,687 posts

Candidates can check post-wise, state-wise, and department-wise vacancy details on the official website. The commission has allotted these vacancies to various departments, ministries and organisations for Group B, and Group C positions.

Skill test

Those who have successfully qualified for CBT are eligible to appear in the skill test. According to the results, 9,345 candidates have provisionally qualified to appear in the Skill Test for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and 26610 candidates have provisionally qualified to appear in the Skill Test for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘D’. The Skill Test will be of qualifying nature and the Commission will fix the qualifying standards in the Skill Test for different categories of candidates. During the skill test, the candidates will be given one dictation for 10 minutes in English/ Hindi at the speed of 100 words per minute (w.p.m) for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and 80 w.p.m. for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘D’. The matter will have to be transcribed on a computer. The schedule of the exam will be communicated in due course. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of SSC for latest updates.