SSC Steno Grade C & D 2023 final answer key released at ssc.nic.in, raise objections if any

SSC Steno Grade C & D 2023 final answer key: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer keys for the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination, 2023. All those who appeared in the computer-based exam of SSC Steno Grade C & D 2023 scheduled on November 24 can download answer keys from the official website, ssc.nic.in.

To download SSC Steno Grade C & D 2023 final answer key, the candidates are required to use their credentials such as roll number, and password. If any candidate doubts the answer key, they may raise objections against the answer key through the online mode. The facility to raise objections against the answer key will be available from December 14 at 4:00 PM to December 28 (04:00 PM).

The official notice reads, 'In order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system, and in the interest of the candidates, the Commission has uploaded the Final Answer Keys along with QuestionPaper(s) of stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination on the website of the Commission on December 14.

SSC Steno Grade C & D 2023 final answer key: How to download?

Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'SSC Steno Grade C & D 2023 final answer key'

It will redirect you to the login window where you need to enter your roll number and password

SSC Steno Grade C & D 2023 final answer key will appear on the screen

Download and save it for future reference

When will the mark sheet be released?

Marks of the qualified and non-qualified candidates will be available on the Commission’s website i.e. https://ssc.nic.in on December 18. This facility will be available from December 18 to January 1. Candidates can check their marks by logging in using their Username (Registration Number) and Password (SSC Registration Password) and clicking on the Result/Marks tab on the candidate dashboard.