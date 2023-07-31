SSC Selection posts Ladakh 2022 additional result OUT, check here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SSC Selection posts Ladakh 2022 additional result declared on ssc.nic.in.

SSC Selection posts Ladakh 2022 additional result: The Staff Selection of Commission (SSC) has declared the Selection Posts Ladakh 2022 additional results for Matriculation, Higher Secondary, and Graduation & above level. All those who appeared in the said exam can download their results from the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in.

Earlier, the SSC Selection posts Ladakh 2022 results were announced on December 23, 2022 wherein candidates were qualified for various Post-categories in the ratio of 1:20 or 1:10. Now, the commission has uploaded the list of the additional selected candidates for Scrutiny of documents/final Document Verification. According to the results, a total of 966 candidates have been selected for the next round.

SSC Selection posts Ladakh 2022 additional result: How to download?

Visit the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'SSC Selection posts Ladakh 2022 additional result' under result section available on homepage It will take you to the respective result list Candidates can download SSC Selection posts Ladakh 2022 additional result and save it for future reference

SSC Selection posts Ladakh 2022 additional result: What's next?

All those who have been shortlisted for next stage of scrutiny are required to submit a copy of all the supporting Documents (Self Attested) in respect of Educational Qualification (EQ), Experience, Category, Age, Age-relaxation, etc. (as applicable) in hard copy along with the print out of their online application form to the Staff Selection Commission (Northern Western Region), by 21st August, 2023. The candidates are required to clearly mention the “Graduation & above level” and “Post-Category No……” on the TOP of the Envelope while sending the documents to the SSC.