SSC Selection Post Phase 11 result 2023 out at ssc.nic.in, check roll number wise result PDF

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SSC Selection Post phase 11 2023 result announced on ssc.nic.in

SSC Selection Post phase 11 2023 result, SSC Selection Post phase 11 2023 download link: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the results of selection post phase 11. The candidates who appeared in the SSC Selection Post phase 11 exam 2023 can check the results from the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in. Along with the results, the cut off marks have also been announced by the commission.

The commission has uplodaed the results separately for Graduation, and above level posts, matriculation level posts and 10+2 level posts. According to the results, a total of 31, 850 candidates have been shortlisted for the next stage of scrutiny based on the normalized score and merit of candidates in the Computer Based Exam.

The shortlisted candidates are required to send the self attested copies of the required document to the regional office of SSC by October 6. The candidates are required to mention the name of the post category on the top of the envelope while sending the documents to the respective departments.

ALSO READ | Over 17,000 teaching posts in schools, colleges vacant in Assam, says Education Minister Ranoj Pegu

SSC Selection Post phase 11 2023 result: How to download?