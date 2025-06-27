SSC MTS Havildar 2025 registration starts at ssc.gov.in, check dates, how to apply, fee, more SSC MTS Havildar 2025 registration window has started. All those who wish to appear for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff 2025 can submit their application forms by visiting the official website - ssc.gov.in. Check important dates, how to apply, fee, and other details.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has commenced the registration process for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2025. Candidates wishing to sit for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff 2025 examination can submit their applications before July 24, 2025.

A total of 1,075 vacancies will be filled across various posts of Group 'C' Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial in different Ministries, Departments, Offices of the Government of India, as well as in various Constitutional Bodies, Statutory Bodies, Tribunals, etc., in different States/Union Territories. This includes Havaldar (at Pay Level-1 according to the Pay Matrix of the 7th Pay Commission), a General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post, in the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) under the Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance.

SSC MTS Havildar 2025 registration: Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Candidates must have passed the Matriculation Examination or equivalent from a recognised Board.

Age Limit:

For MTS: 18-25 years (i.e., candidates born not before 02 August 2000 and not later than 01 August 2007)

For Havaldar: 18-27 years (i.e., candidates born not before 02 August 1998 and not later than 01 August 2007)

Selection Criteria

Candidates will be selected based on their performance in the computer-based test, followed by the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and the Physical Standard Test (PST).

How to apply?

Visit the official website - ssc.gov.in.

Navigate to the 'SSC MTS Havildar 2025 registration' link.

You will be redirected to a login window.

Register yourself before proceeding to complete the application form.

After successful registration, complete the application form by providing the required details.

Upload necessary documents, pay the application fee, and submit the form.

Keep a printout of the SSC MTS Havildar 2025 application form for future reference.

