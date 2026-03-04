SSC MTS, Havaldar answer key 2025 out at ssc.gov.in; know how to raise objections

New Delhi:

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC and CBN) answer key 2025. The candidates can check and download SSC MTS, Havaldar answer key pdf on the official website - ssc.gov.in. SSC MTS, Havaldar exam was held at various centres across the country from February 4 to 20, 2026.

SSC MTS answer key objection window will remain open till March 6 (upto 6 PM), the candidates can raise objection on answer key by paying Rs 50 per question/ answer challenged. "The representations/challenges against the Tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from March 3 to 6 (6 PM)on payment of Rs 50 per question/answer challenged.

Representations received after 6 PM on March 6 will not be entertained under any circumstances," SSC notification mentioned.

The candidates can check and download SSC MTS, Havaldar answer key 2025 on the official website - ssc.gov.in. To download SSC MTS, Havaldar answer key 2025 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - ssc.gov.in and click on SSC MTS, Havaldar answer key 2025 PDF link. SSC MTS, Havaldar answer key 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download, save SSC MTS, Havaldar answer key 2025 PDF and take a print out.

How to raise objections on SSC MTS answer key 2025

The candidates who wish to raise objections on SSC MTS answer key 2025 can follow these steps -

After reviewing the challenges made on SSC MTS answer key 2025, SSC MTS final answer key and result will be released on the official website - ssc.gov.in.

For details on SSC MTS, Havaldar exam 2025, please visit the official website - ssc.gov.in.