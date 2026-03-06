SSC JE result 2026 out at ssc.gov.in; over 15,000 candidates shortlisted - check cutoff

New Delhi:

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result for Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical and Electrical) exam 2025. The candidates who had appeared for the SSC JE paper one exam can check the result on the official website - ssc.gov.in. Over 15,000 candidates shortlisted for paper two.

For the Civil Engineering stream, a total of 11,593 candidates shortlisted for paper two, while 4,014 candidates for the Electrical / Mechanical Engineering. The candidates can check and download SSC JE roll-number wise list pdf on the official website - ssc.gov.in.

Visit the official website - ssc.gov.in

Click on SSC JE roll-number wise list PDF link

SSC JE roll-number wise list PDF will be available for download

Save SSC JE roll-number wise list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

SSC JE Civil Engineering cut off marks

The cut off for the general category (UR) candidates is 127.23, SC - 109.24, ST - 106.85, OBC - 124.45, EWS - 117.90.

SSC JE Electrical / Mechanical Engineering cut off marks

UR - 127.30

EWS - 115.37

OBC - 127.30

SC - 112.05

ST - 102.86.

SSC JE cut off marks: How to download at ssc.gov.in

The candidates can check and download SSC JE cut off marks pdf on the official website - ssc.gov.in.

For details on SSC JE exam 2026, please visit the official website - ssc.gov.in.