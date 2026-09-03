SSC JE registration 2026 begins for 1748 posts at ssc.gov.in; details on eligibility, selection process

The Staff Selection Commission, SSC has released the Junior Engineer (JE) recruitment notification for 1,748 posts. The candidates who wish to apply for SSC JE post can do so on the official website - ssc.gov.in. The last date to apply for SSC JE post is September 22. The recruitment drive is being held for Group ‘B’ Level-6 posts in central government organisations and departments - CPWD, MES, BRO and IMD.

SSC JE Recruitment 2026: Important dates

Registration process begins: September 2

Last date to apply: September 22

Application correction window: September 28 - 30, 2026

Paper-I - October/ November

Paper-II - December 1, 2026.

How to apply for SSC JE post at ssc.gov.in

Visit the official website - ssc.gov.in

Click on apply tab

Now, click on relevant notification link

It will redirect you to a registration window where you need to register yourself first before proceeding to the application form

On successful registration, proceed with the application form

Upload documents, pay the application fee and click on 'submit'

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

Documents required

10th class mark sheet

12th class Marksheet

Graduation Marksheet

Graduation certificate

College leaving certificate

PwD certificate, and so on

No Objection Certificate

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualifications

Candidates must hold a degree or diploma (BE/BTech/Diploma) in the relevant engineering field accordingly.

Age Limit

The upper age limit of the candidates should be between 30 to 32 years post-wise. The candidates are eligible to get age relaxation post-wise, as per government rules.

Application fee

The candidates belong to general category need to pay an application fee of Rs 100. The reserved category candidates - women, SC/ ST are exempted from paying any application fee.

Selection criteria

The candidates will be selected based on a written test and document verification. The written test will consist of two papers: paper 1 and paper 2. Paper 1 will have three sections - General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, and a relevant exam, and the duration of this exam will be 2 hours.

On the other hand, paper 2 will consist of three parts - Part A General Engineering (Civil & Structural) or Part B General Engineering (Electrical) or Part C General Engineering (Mechanical). The duration of this exam will also be 2 hours.

Pay scale

The candidates who have been shortlisted will be offered a salary in pay level 6. This salary will fall between Rs. 35,400 to Rs. 1,12,400 and will also include a grade pay of Rs. 4200. The basic pay will be Rs. 35,400. In addition to this, the candidates will receive House Rent Allowance, Dearness Allowance, and Travel Allowance along with their salary.

For details on SSC JE registration 2026, please visit the official website - ssc.gov.in.

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