SSC JE Recruitment 2025: Apply online for 1,340 vacancies before July 21, check eligibility, how to apply

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced a recruitment notification for the position of Junior Engineer in the Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical disciplines. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their application forms by visiting the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in. According to the official notification, the last date for submitting the application form is July 21. However, the last date for submitting application fee is July 22. The correction window will open between July 26 and 28.
This recruitment drive aims to fill 1,340 vacancies across various disciplines. The selection process involves a written test followed by an interview. The written test is scheduled to be conducted between October 27 and 31. Candidates are encouraged to review the official notification for details on the age limit, qualifications, and other relevant information before submitting their applications.
SSC Junior Engineer JE Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details
|Department
|Post Name
|Central Water Commission
|Junior Engineer (Civil)/Junior Engineer (Mechanical)
|Central Public Works Department (CPWD)
|Junior Engineer (Civil)/Junior Engineer (Electrical)
|Border Road Organization (BRO)
|Junior Engineer (Civil)/(Electrical and Mechanical)
|Military Engineer Services (MES)
|Junior Engineer(Civil)/Junior Engineer (Electrical and Mechanical)
|Farrakka Barrage (Project)
|Junior Engineer (Civil)/Junior Engineer (Mechanical)
|Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation (Brahmaputra Board)
|Junior Engineer (Civil)
|Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (Andaman Lakshadweep Harbour Works)
|Junior Engineer (Civil)/Junior Engineer (Mechanical)
|National Technical Research Organization (NTRO)
|Junior Engineer (Civil)/Junior Engineer (Electrical)/Junior Engineer (Mechanical)
Eligibility Criteria
Candidate should have a diploma in the concerned subject from a recognised university. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.
Educational Qualification:
Age Limit: The upper age limit for all positions in various organisations is 30 years, except for the Central Public Works Department, the upper age limit for which is 32 Years.
Salary Structure
The initial pay for the Junior Engineers is Rs 35,400 with grade pay of Rs 4,200.
How to apply?
- Visit the official website of SSC - ssc.gov.in.
- Click on 'apply'.
- Now, click on 'SSC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2025'.
- It will redirect you to a login page.
- Register yourself by providing basic details.
- Proceed with the application form.
- Fill out the application form carefully.
- Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit.
- Take a printout of the application fee for future reference.
Application Fee
- General and other categories - Rs 100/-
- Female candidates, ex-servicemen, candidates belonging to reserved categories - No Fee