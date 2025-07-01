SSC JE Recruitment 2025: Apply online for 1,340 vacancies before July 21, check eligibility, how to apply SSC JE Recruitment 2025 registration forms have been issued by the Staff Selection Commission. Candidates possessing the required qualification and experience can submit their applications before the deadline. Check details here.

New Delhi:

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced a recruitment notification for the position of Junior Engineer in the Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical disciplines. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their application forms by visiting the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in. According to the official notification, the last date for submitting the application form is July 21. However, the last date for submitting application fee is July 22. The correction window will open between July 26 and 28.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 1,340 vacancies across various disciplines. The selection process involves a written test followed by an interview. The written test is scheduled to be conducted between October 27 and 31. Candidates are encouraged to review the official notification for details on the age limit, qualifications, and other relevant information before submitting their applications.

SSC Junior Engineer JE Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details