SSC JE 2023 answer key out for tier 1 at ssc.nic.in, raise objections if any by October 15

SSC JE 2023 answer key: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer key for Tier-I of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying &Contract), 2023 exam. Candidates who appeared in the SSC Tier 1 exam can download the answer keys from the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in.

The commission conducted the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying &Contract), 2023 recruitment exam from October 9 to 11 at various exam centres. The candidates can download their answer keys from the official website and evaluate their marks.

According to the notice released by SSC, the candidates can raise objections if they are not satisfied with the answer keys. The objections can be raised online from October 13 to 15 on payment of Rs. 100/- per question/answer key challenged. Candidates should note that no representations will be entertained after the due date. Candidates can check SSC JE answer key 2023 by following the easy steps given below.

SSC JE 2023 answer key: How to download?

Visit the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'SSC JE 2023 answer key'

It will redirect you to the new page

Click on the answer key link

Enter your details such as your registration number, and others

Check the answer keys

Take a printout of the answer key for future reference

SSC JE 2023 answer key: What's next?

After completion of the objection process, the commission will review the objections and will release the final answer keys in due course of time. After that, the results will be declared on the commission's website. All those who qualify in the tier 1 exam will be called for the tier 2 examination. Finally, shortlisted candidates will be called for the interview round.