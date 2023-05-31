SSC GD PST PET admit card 2023 OUT on rect.crpf.gov.in, physical test from June 1 onwards

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Download SSC GD PST PET admit card 2023 on rect.crpf.gov.in

SSC GD PST PET admit card 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for PST/PST for recruitment to the post of Constable in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles. Candidates who have qualified for the SSC GD Physical exam 2022-23 can download their admit cards from the official website of CRPF - rect.crpf.gov.in.

The SSC GD PET PST Admit Card 2023 link has been activated at rect.crpf.gov.in. Candidates are directed to download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference. No candidate will be allowed for PST/PET without admit card. The easy steps to download SSC GD PST PET admit card is given below.

SSC GD PST PET admit card 2023: How to download?

Go to the official website of CRPF - recrt.crpf.gov.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'Click here to Download E-admit card for PST/PET of CT(GD)-2022 of BSF Nadia-1 Centre from 01/06/2023 to 06/06/2023' flashing on the homepage It will take you to the login page where you will have three options to download your admit card including registration number, roll number, and name wise After entering your details, click on the search button SSC GD PST PET admit card 2023 will appear on the screen Download SSC GD PST PET admit card 2023 and save it for future reference

ALSO READ | SSC Phase 10 Additional Result 2022 Declared at ssc.nic.in; Download link

SSC GD PST PET: Schedule

SSC GD PST PET is scheduled for June 1 to 06 at various exam centers. The admit cards for the same now have been uploaded on the official website of CRPF which can be downloaded from May 31, 2023 onwards. All the candidates are directed to bring a printed copy of the e-admit card at the time of PST/PET.

Candidates have been advised to carry four recent photographs and at least one photo bearing Identity Proof such as Driving Licence, Voter Card, Aadhar Card, Identity Card issued by University/College, Income Tax Pan Card in Original to the examination center, failing which they shall not be allowed to appear for the PST/PET.

ALSO READ | ISRO Recruitment 2023: 303 vacancies notified for scientist, engineer posts, check eligibility, how to apply