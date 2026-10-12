SSC GD constable result 2026 OUT; over 1.97 lakh qualify, check category-wise cut off here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the GD Constable result 2026. Over 1.97 lakh got qualified in the SSC GD constable exam. The candidates can check and download SSC GD Constable merit list PDF on the official website - ssc.gov.in. SSC GD Constable exam was held between April 27 and May 30, 2026.

As per SSC, a total of 1.97 lakh (1,97,408) candidates got provisionally shortlisted, among them 1.81 lakh (1,81,251) are male and 15,782 are female. The candidates can check and download SSC GD constable merit list PDF on the official website - ssc.gov.in.

How to download SSC GD Constable merit list PDF at ssc.gov.in

The candidates can check and download SSC GD Constable merit list PDF on the official website - ssc.gov.in. To download SSC GD Constable merit list PDF, candidates need to visit the official portal - ssc.gov.in and click on SSC GD Constable merit list PDF link. SSC GD Constable merit list PDF will be available for download, save SSC GD Constable merit list PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - ssc.gov.in

Click on SSC GD Constable merit list PDF link

SSC GD Constable merit list PDF will be available for download

Save SSC GD Constable merit list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

SSC GD cut off marks for male candidates

General / UR - 146.178

OBC - 145.557

EWS - 144.206

SC - 140.95

ST - 135.03.

How to download SSC GD cut off marks list PDF

The candidates can check and download SSC GD cut off marks list PDF on the official portal - ssc.gov.in. To check SSC GD Constable cut-off list PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- ssc.gov.in and click on SSC GD Constable cut-off pdf link. SSC GD Constable cut-off PDF will be available for download on the screen, save SSC GD Constable cut-off PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- ssc.gov.in

Click on SSC GD Constable cut-off PDF link

SSC GD Constable cut-off PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save SSC GD Constable cut-off PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on SSC GD constable result 2026, please visit the official website - ssc.gov.in.

Also Read:

India Post GDS result 2026 OUT at indiapost.gov.in; know how to download first merit list PDF