SSC GD Constable result 2025 out for PET/ PST at ssc.gov.in; over 1.26 lakh qualify

New Delhi:

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the GD Constable 2025 results for Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST). The candidates who had appeared for PET/ PST can check and download the merit list PDF on the official website- ssc.gov.in. Over 1.26 lakh (1,26,736) candidates got qualified in the SSC GD Constable PET/ PST exam.

To check and download SSC GD Constable shortlisted candidates list PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- ssc.gov.in and click on merit list PDF link. SSC GD Constable merit list PDF will appear on the screen for download, save SSC GD Constable merit list PDF and take a print out.

SSC GD Constable PET/ PST shortlisted candidates list 2025 PDF: Steps to download at ssc.gov.in

Visit the official website- ssc.gov.in

Click on SSC GD Constable PET/ PST shortlisted candidates list PDF link

SSC GD Constable PET/ PST shortlisted candidates list PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save SSC GD Constable PET/ PST shortlisted candidates list 2025 PDF

Take a hard copy out of it.

The qualified candidates in the SSC GD Constable PET/ PST exam will appear for the Detailed Medical Examination (DME)/Document Verification (DV) round.

SSC GD Constable cut-off 2025: How to check at ssc.gov.in

The SSC GD Constable state-wise cut-off will be available at ssc.gov.in. To check SSC GD Constable state-wise cut-off 2025, candidates need to visit the official website- ssc.gov.in and click on SSC GD Constable cut-off pdf link. SSC GD Constable state-wise cut-off PDF will be available for download on the screen, save SSC GD Constable cut-off PDF and take a print out.

For details on SSC GD Constable result 2025, please visit the official website- ssc.gov.in.