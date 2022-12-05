SSC GD Constable Exam 2022: Strategy to excel in exam, see preparation tips and important details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) SSC GD Constable Exam 2022

SSC GD Constable Exam 2022: Candidates have around 1 month to prepare for the SSC GD Constable Exam 2022. Recently, Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the date sheet for SSC GD Constable Exam 2022. According to the exam schedule released by SSC, the SSC GD Constable Exam 2022 will be held from January 10, 2023, to February 14, 2023. To crack this competitive exam, candidates need the best and most effective tips and strategies. For you, we have brought some amazing tips that will help you to score more.

Tips and Strategy for SSC GD Constable Exam 2022:

Understanding of exam pattern

The SSC GD Constable Exam 2022 is to be held from January 10, 2023, to February 14, 2023. Students have around 1 month time to prepare for this exam. Before appearing for the exam, candidates must have an idea of the exam pattern. The idea of the paper format and marking scheme will help you manage your preparation.

Syllabus

Before starting the preparation, just go through the whole syllabus. It will give you an idea of the hard and easy subjects. Bifurcate the subjects between harder and easier ones. To check the whole syllabus, visit the official website of SSC.

Practice

Once done with covering the whole syllabus, practice a lot. solve previous years' question papers, model papers and sample papers. It will help you to understand the concepts deeply. Give mock tests to manage the time among all the sections of the question paper.

As per the latest trend, the SSC GD Constable Exam has been conducted in CBE (Computer Based Exam) mode. The medium for the exam is English and Hindi. Each question holds 2 marks and a negative marking of 0.50 marks will be carried out in case of wrong questions. The duration for SSC GD Constable Exam is 60 minutes.

