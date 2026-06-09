SSC GD Constable answer key 2026 at ssc.gov.in soon; how to download

New Delhi:

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the GD Constable answer key 2026 soon. The candidates can check and download SSC GD Constable provisional answer key 2026 PDF on the official website - ssc.gov.in. SSC GD Constable exam was held from April 27 to May 30, 2026.

How to download SSC GD Constable answer key 2026 PDF at ssc.gov.in

The candidates can follow these steps to download SSC GD Constable answer key 2026 PDF. To download SSC GD Constable provisional answer key 2026 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - ssc.gov.in and click on SSC GD Constable answer key 2026 PDF link. SSC GD Constable answer key 2026 PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save SSC GD Constable answer key 2026 PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - ssc.gov.in

Click on SSC GD Constable provisional answer key PDF link

SSC GD Constable provisional answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save SSC GD Constable provisional answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to raise objections on SSC GD Constable answer key 2026

The candidates can follow these steps to raise objections on SSC GD Constable answer key 2026. To raise objections, candidates need to visit the official website - ssc.gov.in and click on SSC GD Constable answer key objection window link. Now, enter login credentials - application number, password. Choose questions you wish to raise objections, upload answers and supporting document PDF. Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit. Save SSC GD Constable answer key 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Visit the official website - ssc.gov.in

Click on SSC GD Constable answer key objection window link

Use application number, password as the required login credentials

Choose questions you wish to raise objections

Upload answers and supporting document PDF

Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit

Save SSC GD Constable answer key 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

After reviewing the objections received on SSC GD Constable answer key, SSC GD final answer key and result will be released. SSC GD final answer key and result, once released, will be available on the official website - ssc.gov.in.

For details on SSC GD Constable exam 2026, please visit the official website - ssc.gov.in.